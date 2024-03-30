Police: Shelby man who shot and killed someone Friday is on the loose

Police are hunting for a man they say shot and killed another man in Shelby Friday evening.

Shelby Police Capt. Seth Treadway said officers responded to the apartments on Best Street at 7:08 p.m. in reference to a person who had been shot.

“On arrival, they do find the victim, Timothy Lamont Ruff, 50, from Shelby. They found him suffering from several gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later," said Shelby Police Captain Seth Treadway.

Police have issued arrest warrants for Jonathan Martzes Petty, 41, of Shelby, with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to arrest warrants.

Treadway said, as of Saturday afternoon, police were still searching for Petty.

He said the investigation led officers to determine there was an argument that escalated into a physical altercation which led to Petty pulling a gun and shooting Ruff several times.

Treadway said Petty lives at the Best Street apartments and after the shooting, he went back inside. He said Shelby Police enlisted the assistance of the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office to execute a search warrant around 4 a.m. Saturday, but Petty was gone.

“He is considered armed and dangerous,” Treadway said.

Anyone with information can call Capt. Seth Treadway 704-484-6845.

