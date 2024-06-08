Police follow sewage-and-water trail, arrest Albion man

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Springport Township police arrested a 37-year-old Albion man Friday on multiple charges, including carrying a concealed weapon and drug possession, after stopping him on an allegation of stealing a camper trailer.

Springport Twp. officials said in a social media post that they had responded Friday after hearing of “an in-progress larceny of a camper trailer” on the 9000 block of North Parma Road in Tompkins Twp., Jackson County.

After dispatch advised officers that the suspects had left the home in a black pickup truck, taking the camper north on Parma Road and west on Pope Church Road, Springport Township officers headed in that direction.

That’s when they found a trail of fresh water and sewage, leading from Pope Church Road to southbound Crawford Road.

After following the water-and-sewage trail south on Crawford Road and west on Devereaux Road, they found the black pickup truck crossing over M99 in Parma Township. That’s when they pulled over the truck.

The 37-year-old Albion man, who was driving the truck, turned out to have a suspended driver’s license and “an improper plate on the vehicle,” they said. He also turned out to have two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

When police searched the pickup truck, they found a weapon and “suspected controlled substances,” they said.

That’s when they arrested the 37-year-old man and lodged him at Jackson County Jail on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine and the two outstanding arrest warrants.

Michigan State Police have further investigated the stolen camper complaint. STPD said the alleged camper theft might lead to additional charges.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.