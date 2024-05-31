Police say several people have been hurt in a stabbing in the German city of Mannheim

TechCrunch

You thought the hottest rap battle of the summer was between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. At its Canva Create event last week, Canva unveiled its new enterprise offerings. But few people would be talking about that if not for an unexpected rap battle that took place forty-five minutes into the presentation. As one dancer backflips across the stage, Coles struts forward to begin his rap, which is poised as a recap of everything we learned at the presentation – but wait!