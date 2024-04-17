Police say seven people ID'd in hate crime probe at MSU library

EAST LANSING — Seven suspects have been identified by police in connection with an "aggravated" assault inside Michigan State University Main Library, police said.

None of the suspects are affiliated with MSU, the MSU Department of Public Safety said in a press release. Charges in a Monday incident in which two students were potentially targeted because of their sexual orientation have not been filed.

"The investigation into this incident is ongoing," the release said. "Once the investigation is completed, it will be submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office with a request for charges against the suspects."

At about 5:45 p.m. Monday, two MSU students were entering the library, at 366 W. Circle Drive, and were followed by the suspects, described as "young men" who appeared to be of high school age, Emily Guerrant, university vice president and spokeswoman, said.

"The five young men made comments to the two MSU students regarding their sexual orientation," Guerrant said.

The MSU students went to the third-floor study area to meet with friends and the suspects followed them to the lounge and an altercation occurred.

Guerrant did not say whether anyone suffered injuries in the incident and the news release did not include any updates of the victims' conditions.

The MSU Libraries website says the facility is generally open to the public "in accordance with the land grant mission of the university."

From 10 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, students, staff and faculty may access the facility by scanning their ID card.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MSU library assault sees seven people ID'd as suspects in potential hate crime