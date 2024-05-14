Police: Serial retail thieves arrested for stealing over $4k worth of merch from Wareham store

Authorities arrested a man and woman accused of two dozen shoplifting incidents across Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Bianca-Lee Cruz, 35, of Boston, is charged with organized retail crime, and larceny over $1,200. She allegedly had four outstanding arrest warrants, the details of which were not immediately available.

Jeremy Menendez, 34, of Nashua, New Hampshire, is charged with organized retail crime and larceny over $1,200.

According to Wareham Police, Cruz and Menendez stole several bags and other merchandise worth over $4,200 from Ulta Beauty Supply on Cranberry Highway on Monday. The duo allegedly drove off and were later pulled over by a Massachusetts State Police trooper on I-495 North after a “Be On the Lookout” was broadcast for their vehicle.

During the stop, police say Cruz was behind the wheel while Menendez and Carmen Resto, from Boston, were the two passengers. While Menendez and Resto were outside of the vehicle during the investigation, Cruz allegedly sped off and ran over Resto’s foot.

She was caught in a West Bridgewater Market Basket parking lot a short time later, according to officials, and taken into custody.

According to Ulta Beauty, Cruz and Menendez were involved in 24 shoplifting incidents through Massachusetts and New Hampshire totaling over $33,000 of stolen merchandise.

They were both arraigned in Wareham District Court.

Resto was transported to an area hospital for treatment for her injuries. She is not facing any charges at this time.

