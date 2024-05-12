Police: Semi hits CSX overpass in Nashville forcing I-40 traffic at I-24 to be diverted

Traffic around Interstate 40's westbound lanes at the I-24 split in South Nashville was shut down Sunday and diverted after a semitruck hit a CSX overpass, according to Nashville police.

Police provided an update just before 3 p.m. that the I-24 westbound lanes were being reopened at the I-24 and I-40 junction.

The I-40 westbound lanes were remaining closed while the Tennessee Department of Transportation and other crews continued to clear the interstate. I-40 westbound lanes were being diverted to I-440's westbound lanes as the truck’s cargo was being offloaded, according to police.

An oversized load truck hit the bridge and got stuck, Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Rebekah Hammonds said on Twitter.

The load has been removed and the bridge has been inspected and determined to be safe for travel, Hammonds posted.

The truck had a correct permit but was on the wrong route, Hammonds said.

The overpass is no longer in use by CSX, police said. The area is around mile-marker 213, according to Nashville's Department of Emergency Communications.

How long I-40 westbound lanes would be closed wasn't immediately known.

