Police seize large volume of drugs, arrest two

Wichita Falls Police seized a large amount of narcotics and arrested two people in a bust on Monday, Feb. 26.

The Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant in the 2900 block of Gossett Drive, according to a WFPD press release.

The officers seized over $82,000 in cash, approximately 3.98 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.7 pounds of powder cocaine, one ounce of marijuana and a 9mm handgun.

They arrested Doninic Equincy Hall, 39, and Keaira Ivory Tillman, 38.

They were charged with two counts each for Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 over 400 Grams and two counts each for Abandoning/Endangering a Child.

The total of the bonds set for Hall and Tillman are $300,000 each.

