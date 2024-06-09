Police seize 23 lbs. of suspected meth after traffic stop in southern Utah

WASHINGTON, Utah (ABC4) — A California man was arrested on Monday, June 3, after officers found what they believed to be methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Washington City, according to arrest documents.

Ramon Amador Zapien, 59, was arrested on one count of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, as stated in an affidavit of probable cause.

READ NEXT: FDA: Avoid these ‘microdosing chocolate bars’ after reports of seizures, hospitalization

Zapien was initially stopped by an officer because he did not come to a complete stop at a stop sign and he reportedly changed lanes without signaling. The officer made note of the California license plates and conducted a records check on the vehicle and determined that the vehicle’s registration had been expired since October 2020.

After learning of the expired registration and seeing Zapien fail to stop, as well as change lanes without signaling, the officer conducted the traffic stop. The officer said Zapien was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the stop.

According to arrest documents, Zapien told the officer that he did not have the money needed to pay for the vehicle’s registration. Zapien consented to a vehicle search, in addition to having a K-9 “conduct a free air sniff of the exterior of the vehicle,” documents said.

Documents said a detective with the Washington County Drug Task Force arrived at the scene, and that detective deployed their own K-9. Based on that additional sniff, documents said “probable cause existed to search the vehicle.”

Zapien was then placed in handcuffs and officers searched the vehicle.

“In the trunk of the vehicle I located a large black plastic bag,” the officer wrote in the probable cause statement. “Inside of the bag I located 23 separate bundles which were wrapped in plastic.”

According to the officer, each of the bundles had “a white crystal like substance consistent with Methamphetamine.”

The officer estimated the total weight of all the suspected meth found in the trunk to be about 23 pounds, according to the affidavit.

After an interview with Zapien, officers learned that he “knew he was transporting something bad, and suspected it to be crystal Methamphetamine,” documents said.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.