Police seeking victims of armed robbery suspect in Southern California

Police in Los Angeles are seeking additional victims of an armed robbery suspect accused of using social media marketplaces to identify and target his victims, authorities announced Wednesday.

Moses Valentino Solis, an L.A. County resident, was taken into custody on April 11 “in connection with multiple armed robberies,” an LAPD news release stated.

Detectives with the department’s Newton Division say Solis used the online marketplaces to post a vehicle for sale and then rob interested parties.

“The victims responded to the ad, made arrangements with Solis to purchase the vehicle, and met a given location on the street,” police said. “Solis then robbed the victims at gunpoint of money and personal property.”

Authorities have released Solis’ photograph in the hope that any additional unreported victims or witnesses will come forward to report the crimes.

“The LAPD reminds community members to use caution when completing online transactions at a residence, curbside, or on the street,” the release noted. “We recommend using your local police station to ensure a safe transaction.”

Anyone with information related to additional crimes committed by the suspect is urged to contact LAPD’s Newton Robbery Detectives at 323-318-3559. During non-business hours or on the weekends, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-8477 or leave tips online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.

