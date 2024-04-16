Police seeking suspect, information about New Rochelle weekend stabbing

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man at a sports bar in New Rochelle on Sunday.

New Rochelle police captain J. Collins Coyne said a 41-year-old man was stabbed at Lit Sports Lounge and Grill on 234 North Avenue Sunday at around 5:45 a.m.

He was taken to a Bronx hospital, where he was treated for serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Coyne said the victim was not fully cooperative with police when asked about the situation. The suspect has not yet been found and the incident is still under investigation.

Coyne said anyone with information about the stabbing should call the New Rochelle Police Department at 914-654-2300.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Police searching for suspect in New Rochelle NY weekend stabbing