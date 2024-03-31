Police seeking suspect after 17-year-old girl dies in Long Beach shooting

The Long Beach Police Department is investigating after a 17-year-old girl died following a shooting.

Authorities say the incident occurred around 8:25 p.m. on March 26 in the area of 11th Street and Lewis Avenue. Officers were called to the scene after receiving reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body. Emergency responders transported the girl to a local hospital where she passed away from her injuries on Saturday.

Long Beach Police said the girl was walking down the street when she was approached by a suspect, or suspects before the shooting occurred.

No further details have been released about the victim, and Long Beach Police have not provided any information about any potential suspects.

Residents of Long Beach spoke out in recent weeks after a wave of violence has hit the community. A shooting took place in a crowded area on March 16, but no one was injured.

The no-hit shooting occurred just blocks away from where a food truck vendor was almost stabbed to death while defending an elderly woman being robbed on March 11.

On March 3, another man – who was said to have gotten into an argument while defending a group of people – was fatally stabbed at a Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurant in the Long Beach neighborhood of Belmont Shore.

The suspect in that stabbing was arrested days later at LAX, police confirmed; the restaurant has since started closing earlier every night.

Anyone with information can contact Homicide Detectives at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-8477, downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smartphone or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

