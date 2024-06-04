Police seeking info on reported theft outside Western Antiques and Collectible show

Authorities are looking for info on an alleged felony theft of visiting vendors' wares from outside an antique show earlier this year.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers noted in its Crime of the Week bulletin that the group is still seeking information on a theft originally reported back on March 19.

On Monday, March 11, just before 7 a.m., Amarillo police officers were sent to the 1700 block of Airport Boulevard on a reported theft from an enclosed trailer.

This week's Amarillo Crime Stoppers' crime of the week involves a theft reported March 11 from an enclosed trailer, which included handmade sterling silver pieces consisting of jewelry, spurs and other western items, marked with two bumblebees or the name “Butters." The stolen items were brought into Amarillo for the Western Antiques and Collectible show.

Police said the vendors, who were in town for the Western Antiques and Collectible show, came out and found that the lock had been cut off of the trailer and its contents removed. "The items taken were all handmade sterling silver pieces consisting of jewelry, spurs and other western items. All of the items stolen are marked with two bumblebees or the name 'Butters'."

Anyone who may have information about this crime or the suspects is asked to contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips remain anonymous, and if information provided leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property, it could earn an increased reward up to $2,000.

Tips can also be submitted by visiting amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

