Police seeking information on SUV related to shooting death of 13-year-old Angel Diaz

Columbus police are seeking help from the public in the investigation into the Sunday night shooting death of a 13-year-old boy on Columbus’ Northeast Side.

Police posted a photo of a silver or white SUV they believe is a 2008-2012 Ford Escape related to the death of Angel Salguero Diaz. The occupants of the vehicle may be witnesses to the boy’s death, the department wrote on Facebook and X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Columbus police are seeking information regarding a a 2008-2012 Ford Escape. They believe the occupants may be witnesses to the shooting death of 12-year-old Angel Salguero Diaz, who died Sunday night after he was found by police shot on the 1300 block of East Hudson Street.

Diaz was found on the 1300 block of East Hudson Street at about 10:17 Sunday night, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a police report. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene at 10:24 p.m.

Police also asked residents who live near the shooting to check security camera footage between 8:15 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Sunday to see if they captured any footage related to the shooting.

Police initially list Diaz as 12 years old but later said a miscommunication with his family about his date of birth caused the error.

A Columbus police detective investigating the shooting said Wednesday that the department did not have suspects and was reviewing what footage it did collect to determine the events leading up to the killing.

Angel Salguero Diaz, 13, died April 14, 2024 in a shooting on the 1300 block of East Hudson Street.

Anyone with information can contact Columbus police’s homicide division at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

