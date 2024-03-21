Police seeking information after Helena businesses burglarized

TechCrunch

In its wide-ranging antitrust complaint against Apple and its iPhone business, the U.S. Justice Department takes specific aim against Apple's massive financial business, specifically how it uses Apple Pay to prohibit competition and make large amounts of money in the process, to the tune of billions in annual revenues. The DOJ alleges that is not only stifling competition among payment services, but it is potentially stifling innovation, since the fees that banks and others fork out to play with Apple Pay amount to them being less inclined to develop other kinds of services that might rival Apple in any way. Apple Pay is no stranger to regulatory controversy.