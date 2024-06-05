Police seeking individual from alleged sexual battery case

Jun. 5—The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in locating and identifying an individual they believe might have been connected to a sexual battery that occurred last month in the Target parking lot.

Officers were alerted of the alleged incident May 21. The complainant reportedly told investigators it occurred between 10 p.m. and midnight the previous day, according to a KPD media release.

The store was closed at that time, per the release.

During subsequent investigation of the incident, an individual police believe matches the suspect description given by the alleged victim was reportedly located on surveillance video, the release indicates.

Police now want to speak with that individual.

Along with the surveillance footage, investigators were also told the individual was driving a dark colored, model unknown, Buick.

If you have any information that can lead police to the identity or whereabouts of this individual, you are asked to contact Det. Brent Wines at 765-456-7342 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS, downloading the "Kokomo PD" mobile app or texting TIPKPD to 847411.