Police seeking help finding missing 26-year-old woman in Upper Valley

May 19—Authorities are seeking help in locating a missing 26-year-old woman who is believed to have left her residence on an E-bike Wednesday, according to Lebanon police.

Kexin Cai was last seen in the area of Drake Lane in West Lebanon, according to a news release. Drake Lane is part of Sachem Village, which provides housing to Dartmouth College students.

"Based on information given to investigators, it is believed that she may have left her residence on an E-bike and headed in an unknown direction," the news release read.

The bike is described as silver and white with fat tires, a thick frame and heavy-duty black metal racks on the front and back.

Cai is described as 5-foot-3, 105 pounds, with black eyes and black and blue hair.

The Dartmouth, an independent student newspaper, reported Cai is a graduate student at the school in the psychological and brain sciences department.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Lebanon Police Department at 603-448-1212.