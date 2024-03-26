Police seeking 2 reportedly involved in east side burglary

Mar. 26—The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in locating and identifying two individuals they believe burglarized a business Monday night on the city's east side.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, officers were called to Vape 765, 1012 S. Cooper St., in reference to an active burglary alarm, according to a KPD media release.

When officers arrived on scene, they reportedly located a broken window on the west side of the business, per the release, and subsequent investigation led police to believe the business had been burglarized.

Police did not indicate what items were taken from the business, but they were able to capture two individuals on surveillance footage whom they believe were involved in the incident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Andrew Grammer at 765-456-7411. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS, downloading the "Kokomo PD" mobile app or texting TIPKPD to 847411.