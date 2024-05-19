Police seek vehicle wanted in hit-and-run

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Chambersburg are seeking a vehicle they say hit several parked cars and fled Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. in the parking lot of a business in the 400 block of Hollywell Avenue.

A black two-door Toyota Celica or similar with a spoiler struck several parked vehicles and fled.

The sports car has a damaged passenger taillight and was driven by a Hispanic male.

Anyone with information should call Chambersburg Police at 717-264-4131.

