Police seek tips about missing Mason-area woman, young son after domestic violence incident

VEVAY TWP. — Police are looking for a Mason-area woman and a nine-year-old boy who went missing less than a week after state troopers responded to a domestic violence call involving the woman and her boyfriend.

Brittany Parker and her son, Andre, went missing on May 25, five days after state police responded to a domestic violence call involving Parker and her boyfriend.

Five days earlier, Michigan State Police responded to a domestic violence call involving Parker and her boyfriend in Vevay Township, near Mason. No arrests resulted from that incident, state police said Monday in a news release.

The sheriff's department is investigating the missing persons case, with state police assisting.

No other details about the investigation were released.

"We don't know about her whereabouts, and obviously, we're asking for the public's help," Daenzer said Monday. "We'd like them to call if they know anything."

Anyone with information is asked to call Ingham County Sheriff's Office Detective Sgt. Brad Delaney at (517) 676-8251.

