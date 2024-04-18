Police seek suspects in New Rochelle assault of 19-year-old man by group of people

New Rochelle police says it is looking for a group of suspects involved in the assault of a 19-year-old man Monday evening.

Captain J. Collins Coyne said the assault happened at around 7:59 p.m. Monday at 361 Main Street.

Coyne said witnesses observed approximately 15 people attacking the victim, who was found on the ground by police with multiple contusions to his face.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Coyne said anyone with information about the incident should call New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Police seek info, suspects in New Rochelle NY assault