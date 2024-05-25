Police seek suspect, vehicle in deadly hit-and-run near Barnum Park

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help searching for a driver who allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian last Friday.

According to Crime Stoppers, the crash happened at 12:55 a.m. on Friday, May 17 near Federal Boulevard and 4th Avenue. The area is near Barnum Park.

A pedestrian, identified by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner as Humberto Mejia Morales, 44, was crossing the road when a vehicle traveling south struck him, according to Crime Stoppers.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene without stopping or leaving information as required by law, according to police. Morales was pronounced dead at the hospital at 1:21 a.m., and multiple blunt force injuries were determined as the cause of his death.

Now, law enforcement is asking for help finding the suspect vehicle, which is described as a “red sport utility type vehicle” and is pictured below. Crime Stoppers said there may be minor to moderate damage on the lower front end of the vehicle.

The Denver Police Department and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help in the search of a driver who allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian last Friday. (Photo: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information regarding the incident or suspect is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and can earn a reward of up to $2,000.

