Police seek suspect in theft

Apr. 30—The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help identifying and locating a man they say stole a decoration off someone's porch and then fled the scene.

The incident occurred Wednesday in the 1000 block of North Courtland Avenue, according to a Kokomo Police Department media release.

Police believe that's when an unidentified male — captured on home surveillance — approached a porch and stole a Halloween decoration before running away on foot, per the release.

Investigators describe the male as Caucasian and possibly in his early 20s, wearing a light-colored sweatshirt and pants.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017.

You can also submit tips anonymously by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS, downloading the "Kokomo PD" mobile app or texting TIPKPD to 847411.