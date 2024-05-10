Police seek suspect in Parchment armed robbery

PARCHMENT, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for the community’s help to identify the suspect in a reported armed robbery at a Parchment gas station.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday on the 600 block of N Riverview Drive, near E G Avenue, according to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department.

Police say the suspect entered the store, demanded money and pointed a gun at the employee.

The suspect then fled in a vehicle, according to police.

A photo released by Kalamazoo Township police of the suspect in a May 10, 2024, armed robbery at a Parchment gas station.

A photo released by Kalamazoo Township police of the suspect vehicle in a May 10, 2024, armed robbery at a Parchment gas station.

If you know anything about the suspect or the vehicle, you’re asked to call Kalamazoo Township police at 269.381.0391 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

