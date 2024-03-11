Police seek suspect after early morning shooting left 1 dead in Casa Grande

Casa Grande police are looking for a suspect after a shooting Monday morning left one man dead.

At about 7:50 a.m., police responded to an incident in a residential neighborhood near Trekell and Kortsen Roads, where they found 45-year-old Steve Shinault inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

Emergency responders treated Shinault on the way to the hospital where he later died.

A photo of Marcus Hatton, a 49-year-old, considered armed and dangerous, accused homicide in Casa Grande. Anyone with information is asked to call Casa Grande Detective Brandon Garcia at (520) 840-3175 or report anonymously, through Silent Witness at (520) 836-2100.

Shinault's vehicle crashed into two houses down the street from the initial crime scene, according to Casa Grande police spokesperson Thomas Anderson, who added that no residents inside were hurt.

Police said in a news release said they identified 49-year-old Marcus Hatton, as a suspect who fled the scene of the shooting.

Hatton was considered to be armed and dangerous as police sought his whereabouts.

Both the victim and Hatton were residents of Casa Grande, according to police.

Police said the incident was being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the incident or Hatton was asked to contact Detective Brandon Garcia at (520) 840-3175 or report anonymously, through Silent Witness at (520) 836-2100.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Casa Grande police say 1 man is dead after shooting Monday morning