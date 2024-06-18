Police seek Spartansburg man for attempted homicide

CORRY — Corry Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a Crawford County man wanted on attempted homicide and other charges for allegedly attacking a Corry man with a hatchet last week.

Christopher J. Cox, 35, of 432 Main St., Spartansburg, has been charged by police for allegedly cutting the man’s right arm with a hatchet during a fight at West Main and Union streets late Thursday night.

Charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of an instrument of crime were filed against Cox on Friday with Magisterial District Judge Denise Buell in Corry.

However, Cox had not been taken into custody as of Monday afternoon.

Police have appealed to the public for information on Cox’s whereabouts. Those with information are asked to contact Corry Police Department at (814) 664-2222 or message the department via its Facebook page.

Cox, also known as “Killa C,” is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds, according to the criminal complaint filed against him. No clothing description was filed with the charges.

According to the arrest affidavit that police filed with the criminal charges, the fight stemmed over the man’s daughter.

The man told police that he was at West Main and Union streets when the man saw Cox and asked Cox why he was there. The man told police that Cox had dated his daughter and would not leave her alone, the affidavit said.

The man told police that a fight then ensued, with Cox cutting the man on the arm.

The man rode his bike to a convenience store in the 400 block of North Center Street to get aid, the affidavit said. Police had been dispatched to the store for the victim of a slashing/stabbing.

When the man removed the bandage from his arm, police say his bicep “was cut all the way across his arm and it appeared like it was cut to the bone,” the affidavit said. A tourniquet was applied to the man’s arm by an officer.

The man initially was taken to Corry Memorial Hospital for treatment, but later he flown by helicopter ambulance to UPMC Hamot in Erie, the affidavit said.

Police did locate a hatchet on the side of the roadway at West Main and Union streets “along with blood splatter all over the road and in the woods next to the hatchet,” the affidavit said.