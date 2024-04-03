Police seek public's help after 'random' attack on Concord woman

Apr. 3—Concord police are asking for the public's help to find a man who assaulted a woman on her porch late Saturday night, calling it a "random" attack.

Police were called to a home on Iron Works Road, in the vicinity of Martin Field, where the resident told the officers that she was on her back porch around 10 p.m. when a stranger emerged from the woods. The man ran up to the woman, grabbed her by the throat, pushed her down and struck her in the face multiple times, police said in a news release.

The man then ran out of the yard in an unknown direction. The victim described him as white, tall and thin, likely in his late 30s, with an "unkempt, scraggly beard." He was wearing a green and white plaid shirt, police said.

Officials said a neighbor also reported seeing someone walking through backyards earlier that evening.

Police are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious between 8 p.m. and midnight on March 30 to contact them at 603-225-8600. They also asked nearby residents who have home video cameras to check for anything unusual during that time frame.

People also can submit anonymous tips to Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100 or online at: concordregionalcrimeline.com