Police seek public’s help in locating missing woman in Kansas City last seen on foot

Kansas City police are asking the public to help locate a missing woman.

Aimee Aletano was last seen in the area of 22nd and Benton Boulevard on foot.

Aletano suffers from medical issues that require immediate attention, according to a police news release. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Her age, height and weight were not provided. It’s also not known what she was last wearing.

If seen, the public is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (816) 234-5043 or call 911.