Police seek public’s help in locating missing Kansas City man

Kansas City police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who went missing Monday afternoon.

Timothy Starforth, 30, was last seen in the 300 block of Quincy Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Monday. He was driving a purple Chevy Trailblazer with the license plate ND4C0B. Starfoth’s family is concerned for his health and well-being, according to a news release.

Starforth is a white man with red hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt.

Anyone who has seen Starforth is asked to call Kansas City police at 816-234-5043 or 911.