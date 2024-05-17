Police seek info in poisoning of 3 wolves, 2 eagles, cougar, coyote, dogs in Oregon

A spate of Oregon wolves have died in a collection of illegal poisonings in northeast Oregon.

Officials are offering a $25,000 reward for information about the illegal poisoning of three gray wolves, two golden eagles and other wildlife in Wallowa County.

It’s the latest in a spate of poisonings that have killed 19 wolves since 2015 and even killed domestic dogs recently in Eastern Oregon.

“The target was likely a wolf, but the collateral damage in northeast Oregon’s ongoing poisoning cases now includes golden eagles, dogs, and other carnivores,” the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said.

Related: Oregon wolf population flat for fourth straight year

Wolves, eagles killed in Eastern Oregon in February poisoning

In February and March, Oregon State Police located the remains of three wolves, two eagles and one cougar and coyote in the Lightning Creek drainage, a tributary to the Imnaha River about 11 miles northeast of Imnaha.

Testing and examinations concluded all were poisoned, a news release said.

Poisoning a wolf is a Class C Felony in Oregon, punishable by a $125,000 fine and up to five years in prison. Poaching federally protected wildlife such as golden eagles, or poaching multiple animals, also elevates the crime from a misdemeanor to a felony, according to new sentencing guidelines passed by the state Legislature in 2019.

The Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest, a criminal conviction or civil penalty assessment of the incident.

Hunting preference points are also being offered for information in the case.

A map by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife shows areas of known wolf activity in the state.

Oregon officials warn dog owners

State officials said anyone traveling with dogs in northeast Oregon’s national forests needs to keep their eyes out.

“Hikers, mushroom pickers, wildlife watchers, hunters and anglers should take steps to protect their pets when recreating in northeast Oregon,” the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said.

Additional wolves, domestic dogs also killed in poisonings

In addition to the most recent incident, the OSP Fish & Wildlife Division is also asking for the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible for additional wolf, wildlife and deaths of domestic dogs in several other locations in Wallowa County.

Police highlighted the following cases:

In July and October 2023, police responded to the unlawful take of two wolves poisoned in the Chesnimnus Wildlife Management Unit, approximately 30 miles northeast of Enterprise. Poisoning was determined to be the cause of death.

In April, police responded to the unlawful take of a wolf, which is suspected of being poisoned in the Wenaha Wildlife Management Unit, approximately 5 miles west of Troy.

In April, police responded to a domestic dog which was poisoned and within the Sled Springs Wildlife Management. This location is approximately 9 miles north of Enterprise. The poisoning was confirmed through a veterinary clinic.

In April, police responded to another domestic dog which is suspected of being poisoned within the Snake River Management Unit. This location is approximately 6 miles north of Imnaha.

How to report information about the cases

Anyone with information about the cases can call the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at (503) 682-6131, or Oregon State Police Dispatch at (800) 452-7888, *OSP (*677) or email TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Callers may remain anonymous. To report a wildlife crime to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, members of the public can also do so online at fws.gov/wildlife-crime-tips.

How to keep dogs safe

ODFW offered this advice on keeping pets safe from poison.

Keep your dog on a leash and under control. Don’t let them eat anything they find in the forest.

Learn what to carry to induce vomiting in your dog before venturing out — ask your veterinarian for advice. If you suspect that your pet may have been poisoned, visit a veterinarian immediately.

Watch for dead birds or mammals (scavengers) which can indicate poison.

Know what a poisoned carcass looks like. This may be tricky to spot but watch for substances on the carcass that seem unnatural (powders or strange colors).

Be on the lookout for suspicious bait. An unnatural item in the woods such as a meatball or piece of steak could be an indicator that someone is trying to poison wildlife in the area.

Don’t approach anyone who you suspect of poisoning. Get some details such as license plate, description of vehicle and persons, date and time of the incident.

Cleanup from poisoning a challenge

ODFW received a mortality alert on Feb. 3 for a collared wolf in the remote Hells Canyon National Recreation Area.

Staff were able to confirm the breeding female of the pack was dead and later located the dead breeding male and a juvenile.

According to officials, ODFW and OSF Fish and Wildlife continued to find dead animals over the next several weeks including the golden eagles, cougar, coyote, dead Steller's jay and black-billed magpie.

ODFW and OSP F&W found the source to be a cow carcass laced with poison in a creek in the Imnaha River drainage.

Working with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, ODFW staff dressed in hazmat gear put the cow carcass on a tarp and into a net that was taken out of the creek by helicopter and then taken to a facility in Arlington to handle the toxic waste and dispose of it, according to officials.

“Northeast Oregon is known for its natural resources and outdoor opportunities, so it’s just terrible to have this going on,” said Bernadette Graham-Hudson, ODFW wildlife division administrator. “We hope whoever is poisoning wildlife is quickly caught and punished for the safety of people, wildlife, and pets in northeast Oregon.”

Zach Urness has been an outdoors reporter in Oregon for 16 years and is host of the Explore Oregon Podcast. Urness is the author of “Best Hikes with Kids: Oregon” and “Hiking Southern Oregon.” He can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or (503) 399-6801. Find him on X at @ZachsORoutdoors.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: 3 wolves, 2 eagles, cougar, coyote, dogs poisoned in Oregon