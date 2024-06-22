Police seek missing York County woman

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are seeking a missing woman.

Janice Kindig, 77, was last seen near 2050 Barley Road in West Manchester Township.

West Manchester Township Police said they believe she is at special risk of harm or injury, or may be confused.

She is described as a white female, 5’5″, 130 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing glasses, a black t-shirt, denim capris, sneakers, and may be carrying a blue or yellow Lions Club hat.

Anyone with information on Kindig is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or by calling the West Manchester Police Department at 717-324-7147.

