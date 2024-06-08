Police seek man who stole from western Berks coin laundries

Crime Alert Berks County, a citizen crime-fighting group, is offering cash rewards of up to $10,000 to anyone supplying tips that lead to an arrest in this case or any other case or crime.

Tipsters with crime information can call 877-373-9913 anytime or contact Crime Alert at www.alertberks.org or via the AlertBerks smartphone app. No one will ask the name of the caller, who will be assigned a code number.

The suspect’s vehicle as show in security camera footage in the commission of thefts from coin machines in vending machines in Robesonia and Wernersville on May 29.

Unsolved cases are featured regularly in the Sunday Reading Eagle.

Offense: Theft

Date and times: May 29 between 10 and 11:30 p.m.

Locations: Robesonia Laundry and Black to White Laundry, on Penn Avenue in Robesonia and Wernersville, respectively.

Suspects: A man was operating a blue Ford Explorer with an unknown registration. The subject stole an undisclosed amount of money.

Police synopsis: South Heidelberg Township police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man shown in security camera footage stealing coins from vending machines in both businesses. Anyone who can help to identify him is asked to submit an anonymous tip through Crime Alert or contact South Heidelberg Officer Baxter at 610-670-9885.