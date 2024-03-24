Police seek man possibly connected to auto theft

Mar. 24—The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying and locating an individual they believe is connected to a vehicle theft that occurred over the weekend on the city's east side.

On Saturday, officers responded to the Marathon Gas Station, 2021 S. Goyer Road, in reference to a stolen car, according to a KPD media release.

The alleged victim in the case told officers he left his vehicle running in the parking lot while he went inside the business.

That's when another man entered the business, walked to the fountain drink machine, made himself a drink and then went to the counter to pay, per the release.

That man then reportedly stated he forgot his money and left the business.

But once outside, he reportedly entered the alleged victim's car and drove away from the area, according to the release.

A short time later, Howard County dispatch received a call that a man stopped at a residence and asked for assistance, per the release, before running away from the scene and leaving his vehicle in the driveway.

Home surveillance footage ultimately caught the man on video, according to police, and investigators believe he's the same man also shown on surveillance at the Marathon Gas Station. If anyone has information about his identity or whereabouts, contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also report tips anonymously by downloading the "Kokomo PD" mobile app, text tips to TIPKPD or call Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.