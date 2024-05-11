Police seek information on hit-and-run that injures bicyclist

May 11—CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Police are seeking information on a hit-and-run accident Friday night that injured a bicyclist in the area of Spring Street and Maryland Avenue.

The victim was transported to UPMC Western Maryland with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

The incident occurred about 8:35 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cumberland Police Department at 301-777-1600 or Allegany-Mineral County Crime Solvers at 877-722-4307. Callers can remain anonymous.