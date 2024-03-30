Police seek help in search for woman missing for over 2 weeks

CHICAGO — Police are asking for help in the search for a woman who has been missing for over two weeks.

According to Chicago police, a search is underway for 35-year-old Tammy Collins, who officers say went missing on Tuesday, March 12.

Collins was last seen in the area of West 94th Street and South Lafayette Avenue, in Roseland, and officers say she may have possibly been headed toward the area of East 93rd Street and South Yates Boulevard.

Authorities say the missing woman, who stands 5-foot-5 and weighs around 240 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Officers say Collins was last seen wearing a blue and black coat with a blue shirt, and blue jeans.

A photo of Collins provided by Chicago police shows her with a nose piercing, however, it is unclear if she was wearing the jewelry at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 35-year-old Tammy Collins is asked to contact the CPD Area Two Special Victim’s Unit at 312-747-8274 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help authorities in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

