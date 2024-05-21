Police seek help in search for missing woman last seen months ago at Boston hospital

Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing woman last seen nearly five months ago at a hospital in Boston.

Jillian Ann Woods, of Boston, was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 22, at Tufts Medical Center, the Boston Police Department announced Tuesday.

Woods is described as about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, about 117 pounds, with brown hair shoulder-length hair.

Police noted that Woods could be in Concord or Leominster and that she suffers from mental health and substance abuse issues.

Anyone with information on Woods’ whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or detectives at 617-343-4328. Anonymous tips can also be shared by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494 or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

