Police seek help to identify man who died in Patapsco River near Eldersburg

Maryland Natural Resources Police are seeking information to identify a man found dead in the Patapsco Valley State Park McKeldin Area near Eldersburg on June 9, according to the agency’s thread on X.

Police found the man in the Patapsco River near the McKeldin rapids along the state park’s Yellow Trail.

On June 9, at about 5 p.m., officers responded to a call for a water rescue of a man who was submerged in a no-swimming area, police said. Divers from the Gamber and Community Fire Company recovered the man’s body at 6:13 p.m., police said. He was given CPR at the scene and transported to a local medical facility, where he was pronounced dead.

The man is described as Hispanic, about 5 feet tall and between 25 and 35 years old. He was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and red-and-white Nike sneakers, according to the X thread.

Anyone who knows the victim’s identity or has information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact the Natural Resources Police Communications Center at 1-800-628-9944.