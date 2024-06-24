Police seek help in finding shooter in West Park who opened fire on teens

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit seek the public’s help to identify and locate a person who opened fire in West Park into a crowd of teens. BSO is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

The shooting happened about 10 p.m. at Mary Saunders Park, 4750 SW 21st St., on April 12. According to the Sheriff’s Office, when emergency crews arrived, they found a woman younger than 18 with multiple gunshot wounds, and an adult man with a single gunshot wound. Paramedics transported them to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the shooting was also streamed live on social media.

According to investigators, the shooting happened during a preplanned fight between students at the same high school. Detectives say the physical altercation was part of an ongoing disagreement that had started at school.

Video surveillance shows some of the incident: a blue sedan pulling into the Mary Saunders Park parking lot, the driver parking, and a woman exiting the passenger side. A few minutes later, a group of teens gather, and the fight begins. During the physical altercation, an unknown person — believed to be a man — exits the driver’s side of the blue sedan with a rifle and fires multiple rounds into the crowd of minors. The shooter and passenger then re-enter the vehicle and flee the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact BSO Violent Crimes Det. Allison Craven-Swan at 954-321-4384 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. Anyone wishing to submit a tip anonymously can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.