Police seek help finding Mizzou student who went missing after a night out in Nashville

Nashville police are seeking the public’s help in locating a University of Missouri student who went missing while out with friends Friday night.

Riley Ray Strain, 22, was last seen around 10 p.m. when he was kicked out of Luke Bryan’s Bar at 301 Broadway, according to police. A friend told police they lost sight of him and tried to use Snapchat to find his location but weren’t successful, Nashville police said in a news release. Strain’s friends attempted to call him multiple times into the next day but kept getting his voicemail.

Police said they did a hospital and jail check, as well as a phone ping. Verizon was not able to get a live ping because the phone is off, but did give the phone’s last known location which was 0.64 miles southwest of the cell tower at 19 Oldham Street, the news release said.

Detectives released surveillance video Monday of Strain crossing North 1st Avenue to Gay Street. A be-on-the-lookout order has also been issued, the release said. Police conducted a helicopter search of the area including the riverbank Monday, as well as a ground search with no results.

https://x.com/MNPDNashville/status/1767578348249559347?s=20

A Mizzou release issued Monday said counseling resources are available to the campus community, including the Wellness Resource Center and the Counseling Center within the Division of Student Affairs and the Employee Assistance Program for faculty and staff.

The school said they have been in touch with Strain’s family and authorities on the case.

“The safety of our community is our highest priority,” said Angela King Taylor, interim vice chancellor for Student Affairs in a statement. “Our thoughts are with Riley’s family as the search continues. We will be offering any support to them that we can, and we encourage anyone who needs help to reach out to our counseling resources.”

A photo of missing University of Missouri student Riley Ray Strain. Nashville Police Department

Strain is described as a white male, 160 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black and brown button-up shirt with a black chest pocket, blue jeans, brown boots and a black Apple watch.

Anyone who sees Strain is asked to call 615-862-8600.