Police seek help for 2 unsolved Oakland homicides

(KRON) — Oakland police are investigating two homicides that took place about a year apart as possibly connected and are asking for the public’s help with leads.

Police said on Saturday that multiple suspects are connected to the homicide of Henry Texada and DeShawn Rhoades.

Texada was shot and killed on April 28, 2020, in the 2900 block of 68th Avenue. A gray 2020 Nissan Armada without license plates was seen pulling up to Texada before multiple people got out and shot him. He was 23 years old, police said.

The vehicle was later recovered and determined to be a rental car from Reno, Nevada.

Rhoades was also killed by gunshots on June 19, 2021 in the 2200 block of Lakeshore Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department’s Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the department’s tip line at (510) 238-7950.

The department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

