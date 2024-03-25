Police seek gunman who killed teen, man in East Harlem
Ashley Ballard and Harry Mendoza were fatally shot Sunday evening. Police are still searching for the gunman.
Ashley Ballard and Harry Mendoza were fatally shot Sunday evening. Police are still searching for the gunman.
Houston held on in an overtime thriller on Sunday night to beat Texas A&M, and both UConn and San Diego State flew to blowout wins.
SDSU will get another shot at UConn on Thursday night in Boston after last year's national championship game.
The Cowboys' challenge: Can they rely on their core trifecta to go all the way, when in recent postseasons they’ve struggled to go *any* of the way?
It took an overtime shootout, but Stanford avenged last season's NCAA tournament loss and punched its ticket to the Sweet 16.
Clingan had 14 points, 14 rebounds and 8 blocks.
Alabama is headed to its third Sweet 16 in the past five seasons.
Clemson almost blew a big lead, but held on to advance to the tournament's second weekend.
The most dramatic clash so far this March is between a coach and a newspaper.
Google expands Search Generative Experience's testing to include users who didn't opt in to see the experimental feature.
Riley Strain, a 22-year-old finance student who was set to graduate in May, was drinking with friends at Luke’s 32 Bridge on March 8.
Sabelenka faced one of her best friends in her return to the court.
After three years of efforts, World Fund has finally closed a €300 million first fund, €50 million short of its target in 2021, but still a considerable number given a background of war and economic uncertainty. The VC originally emerged from the founders of the Ecosia independent search engine, where search enquiries funded the planting of trees. World Fund completed its raise despite a war in Europe, interest rate rises and jittery LPs.
Nissan teases the new Kicks with new light signatures and mature looks. Debuting March 22, a new platform could mean new powertrain options as well.
Intuitive Machines’ second moon mission is still on track to launch before the end of this year, after the company only had to make minor adjustments to the lunar lander design, executives said during an earnings call Thursday. The company made history earlier this year when it became the first commercial company to land a spacecraft on the lunar surface. Critically, the IM-2 mission will deliver NASA payloads that will search the lunar South Pole for water ice, a resource that could eventually be processed into propulsion for rockets or to support a permanent lunar astronaut habitat.
Christine Quinn's husband, Christian Richard, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Richard violated an emergency protective order by returning to the house the couples shares.
Everything you need to know about streaming the next Formula 1 Grand Prix.
Sabalenka is slated to compete Thursday against her best friend, Paula Badosa.
Antetokounmpo also missed Sunday's win over the Phoenix Suns.
South Korean authorities have so far found nothing to justify the threat as credible.
Some players are concerned that deputy executive director Bruce Meyer is "ideologically aligned" with super-agent Scott Boras.