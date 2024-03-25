Police seek group involved in smash and grab of jewelry store at Harlem and Irving Mall
Police are searching for the people responsible for a smash and grab robbery of a jewelry store in Norridge.
The European Commission has opened investigations into Apple and Google over their new policies for developers in the EU. The bloc is looking into whether the fees and conditions comply with strict new rules for major tech firms.
Because the European Union has just announced a pile of probes on gatekeepers designated under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Alphabet/Google, Apple and Meta are facing the first formal non-compliance investigations under the bloc's rebooted ex ante competition rulebook. Alphabet/Google's rules on steering in Google Play and its approach to self-preferencing in search results are in the frame.
The LSU coach said the article has been in the works for two years.
Washington has a plan to avert a government shutdown but faces a gauntlet of procedural steps in the hours ahead before a stoppage can be averted at midnight on Friday.
If you’re an independent contractor, you’re responsible for your own tax withholding. Learn how to file your return and make estimated tax payments.
Riley Strain, a 22-year-old finance student who was set to graduate in May, was drinking with friends at Luke’s 32 Bridge on March 8.
The fantasy hockey postseason is fast approaching, and these skaters offer late-season production that could fuel title runs.
With a little injury luck, the Twins could be legitimate contenders. The White Sox could be the worst team in MLB.
A company called Calmara wants you to snap a photo of the guy's penis, then use its AI to tell you if your partner is “clear” or not. The premise of Calmara has more red flags than a bad first date, but it gets even worse from there when you consider that the majority of STIs are asymptomatic. Other startups are addressing the need for accessible STI testing in a more responsible way.
Swiss fintech nsave, which is making banking in Switzerland accessible to people in countries with unstable banking sectors or facing high inflation, has raised $4 million seed funding. The round was co-led by Sequoia Capital and TQ Ventures with participation from Y Combinator, ACE Ventures, SV Angel and FONGIT, the state of Geneva organization that supports tech startups. Amer Baroudi and Abdallah AbuHashem co-founded nsave in 2022 from lived experiences.
Reddit co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman says profits are in view as the tech company finally goes public.