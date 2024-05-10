Police seek clues after man, 20, shot to death in Palm Bay

Palm Bay police area investigating a deadly shooting.

Officers responded late Thursday to Florida Avenue and Washington Street.

At the scene, police said they found a 20-year-old man who had been shot.

Investigators said he did not survive his injuries.

Friday morning, Palm Bay police told WFTV that investigators were checking the area for possible surveillance video that could provide clues about the shooting.

Police said they had no information about a suspect or a possible motive in the case.

