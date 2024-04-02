Police seek 2 after reported theft at Ulta Beauty

Apr. 2—The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying and locating two women they say stole several miscellaneous items last week from a southeast side business.

Police were called to Ulta Beauty, 2134 E. Boulevard St., around 12:30 p.m. Thursday in reference to a theft that had taken place, according to a KPD media release.

Upon further investigation, authorities discovered two women carrying large bags reportedly entered the store and allegedly began taking items from the shelves, the release indicated.

The release added the women then reportedly left the store with an undetermined amount of products.

The alleged women involved in the incident were eventually caught on store surveillance footage.

Investigators are describing them as white females and approximately 18-25 years of age.

Police add that one of them has dark hair with red highlights, and she was wearing a grey jacket and blue jeans at the time the alleged theft occurred.

The other is described as having brown hair, and investigators say she was wearing glasses, a grey sweatshirt and a navy undershirt.

Anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of these two women is asked to contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS, downloading the "Kokomo PD" mobile app or texting TIPKPD to 847411.