Police say second suspect in Round Rock shooting in custody

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A second suspect is now in custody in connection to the deadly shooting at Old Settlers Park during the Round Rock Juneteenth celebration last weekend, the Round Rock Police Department said on social media Friday.

Police said gunfire erupted after two groups got into a fight.

Round Rock shooting suspect admits to firing shots, court documents say

Around 8:30 p.m., police said a “male juvenile suspect” was taken into custody and then transported to the Williamson County Detention Center.

Police expect more charges for additional suspects and they continued investigating Friday.

17-year-old admits to firing shots at Old Settlers Park

On Friday, KXAN obtained an arrest affidavit saying the first suspect, Ricky Thompson III, admitted to firing shots at the celebration.

“The defendant admitted to being present at the scene with a 9mm firearm,” Thompson’s affidavit read. “Additionally, the defendant stated that he fired three rounds in the direction of the complainant, striking the complainant in the leg.”

The newly released court documents explained the person Thompson is accused of shooting and injuring was one of the individuals in the group he was in a fight with. That victim is also 17-years-old.

Thompson currently faces one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. Police said there is a chance his charges could get upgraded.

