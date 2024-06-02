Police searching for woman suspected of killing 28-year-old man in Ellendale Saturday night

A 28-year-old man was killed after being shot by a woman in Ellendale Saturday night, according to police.

According to Delaware State Police, a shooting was reported around 10:47 p.m. on June 1 in the 13000 block of South Old State Road in Ellendale.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found the 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest in the front yard of a residence. Police said the victim was involved in an altercation with a female. The woman pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The suspect fled the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Homicide Unit. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective B. McDerby by calling 302-741-2821.

