Police searching for woman who fled traffic stop, struck cruiser in a stolen vehicle in Tewksbury

Massachusetts State Police are searching for a woman who fled from a traffic stop and struck a police cruiser on Route 495 in Tewksbury.

On Thursday around 5 p.m. Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. Police say, when the male operator exited the car, the female passenger took control of the vehicle and “intentionally backed into a cruiser” before nearly hitting another trooper and fleeing the scene.

According to police, troopers pursued the vehicle southbound on Route 495 before losing sight of car around Exit 88 in Chelmsford. Police terminated the pursuit at that time.

No additional information has been given.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW