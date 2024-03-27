Police searching for woman who dropped homicide victim at Grady last week

Atlanta police investigators are searching for a woman who dropped a homicide victim off at Grady Memorial Hospital last week.

On Thursday at 8:48 a.m., officers responded to Grady after receiving a call about someone arriving at the hospital in a private vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers then arrived at the hospital, finding a 57-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.

An investigation indicated the man was shot on Griffin Street in the Vine City neighborhood of Atlanta.

The man killed was not identified by police.

The woman who dropped the victim off was seen wearing a blue outfit.

Investigators are asking for anyone able to identify this person of interest to contact Crime Stoppers. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

