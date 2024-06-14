Police searching for woman accused of stealing credit cards from locker at local Planet Fitness

Police in Castle Shannon are looking for a woman they say stole credit cards from a locker at Planet Fitness.

Kimberly McCartney, from Pittsburgh’s South Side, is charged with access device fraud, theft and receiving stolen property.

Police said McCartney stole the credit cards from unlocked locker at Planet Fitness on June 11.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant Brian McKeown at 412-885-9300 ext 116.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Housing sought for displaced residents after Second Avenue Commons fire Channel 11 Exclusive: A look at the wreckage from Sen. John Fetterman’s car crash in Maryland Tickets on sale for 2025 U.S. Open Championship held in Oakmont VIDEO: Abandoned bridge in South Park given new life as fishing area DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts