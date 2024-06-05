Police searching for teenager who was last seen leaving her York Township home: police

York County Regional Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Lauren Livingston was last seen around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday leaving her house in York Township, a news release states.

The teen is approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has multiple ear and nose piercing, the release states.

Anyone with information may contact 911 and ask to speak with a York County Regional Police Department officer.

York County Regional Police are looking for 15-year-old Lauren Livingston.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York County Regional Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl