Police searching for suspect after truck parts stolen from Ohio body shop

Police are looking for a suspect after truck parts were stolen from an Ohio body shop last month.

>>1 hospitalized after plane crash in Ohio airport

The Akron Police Department wrote on social media that a male suspect cut the fence surrounding a body shop and entered a tented area where tires are stored.

He allegedly selected eight truck tires, carried them to a fence line, and tossed them over to two other unknown suspects.

The incident happened on March 29 at Stan’s Auto Service, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

Akron police posted security video and pictures on its Facebook page.

It showed the suspect holding a flashlight and searching the tented area.